Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub cut Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 30th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 7,603.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 162.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average of $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $344.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.15. Seres Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $6.59.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

