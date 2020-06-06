Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub cut Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 30th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 7,603.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 162.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average of $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $344.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.15. Seres Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $6.59.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Analyst Recommendations for Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cryolife Inc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
Cryolife Inc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
BRP Inc Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
BRP Inc Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
Gritstone Oncology Inc Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages
Gritstone Oncology Inc Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages
Seres Therapeutics Inc Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
Seres Therapeutics Inc Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
BAE SYS PLC/S Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
BAE SYS PLC/S Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
Avanos Medical Inc Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
Avanos Medical Inc Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report