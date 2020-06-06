BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. AlphaValue raised shares of BAE SYS PLC/S to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BAE SYS PLC/S by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BAE SYS PLC/S by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in BAE SYS PLC/S by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 886,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,658,000 after purchasing an additional 27,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAESY stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. BAE SYS PLC/S has a 52-week low of $19.89 and a 52-week high of $34.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.704 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th.

About BAE SYS PLC/S

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

