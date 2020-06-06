Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Avanos Medical from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

NYSE AVNS opened at $33.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.18. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $48.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $180.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.15 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. Avanos Medical’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary Blackford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $282,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,822.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Avanos Medical in the first quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,796,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 17,283.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 11.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

