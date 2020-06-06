Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.
Several equities analysts recently commented on DDAIF shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Daimler from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daimler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Daimler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.
Shares of Daimler stock opened at $44.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.83. Daimler has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.87 and a beta of 1.59.
About Daimler
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.
