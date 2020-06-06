Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DDAIF shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Daimler from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daimler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Daimler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

Shares of Daimler stock opened at $44.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.83. Daimler has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.87 and a beta of 1.59.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $41.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.87 billion. Daimler had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 0.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Daimler will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

