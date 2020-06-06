HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.04.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1.50 price target (down from $2.00) on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, May 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

NASDAQ HTGM opened at $0.71 on Friday. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average of $0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $44.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.61.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 106.35%. The company had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 million. On average, equities analysts predict that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 62,175 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 163,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 63,998 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 142,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cryolife Inc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
Cryolife Inc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
BRP Inc Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
BRP Inc Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
Gritstone Oncology Inc Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages
Gritstone Oncology Inc Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages
Seres Therapeutics Inc Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
Seres Therapeutics Inc Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
BAE SYS PLC/S Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
BAE SYS PLC/S Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
Avanos Medical Inc Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
Avanos Medical Inc Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report