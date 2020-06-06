HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.04.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1.50 price target (down from $2.00) on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, May 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

NASDAQ HTGM opened at $0.71 on Friday. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average of $0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $44.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.61.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 106.35%. The company had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 million. On average, equities analysts predict that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 62,175 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 163,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 63,998 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 142,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

