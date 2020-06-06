Superdry PLC (LON:SDRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Superdry PLC (LON:SDRY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 273 ($3.59).

Several research firms have weighed in on SDRY. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Superdry in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Superdry from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 85 ($1.12) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Superdry in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Superdry from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Superdry from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th.

Superdry stock opened at GBX 177.60 ($2.34) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $145.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16. Superdry has a 1 year low of GBX 60.10 ($0.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 529 ($6.96). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 128.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 299.77.

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

