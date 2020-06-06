WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.20.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WHF shares. BidaskClub raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. National Securities raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

NASDAQ:WHF opened at $11.25 on Friday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $226.83 million, a P/E ratio of 66.18 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.65.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.42%.

In related news, CEO Stuart D. Aronson bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $72,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,240. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart D. Aronson bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $65,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 126,925 shares of company stock worth $1,300,330 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resource America Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 77.4% in the first quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 524,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 229,105 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 472,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after buying an additional 156,542 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 87.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 213,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 99,604 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 217.9% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC now owns 110,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 75,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter valued at $530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.