Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

NWN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Northwest Natural during the first quarter worth $80,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Natural stock opened at $64.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.43. Northwest Natural has a 1-year low of $50.49 and a 1-year high of $77.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $285.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.21%.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

