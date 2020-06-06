Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RGNX. BidaskClub cut shares of Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regenxbio from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $281,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,587,068.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $421,260 in the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Regenxbio by 78.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Regenxbio in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Regenxbio in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regenxbio by 898.9% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 267,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after buying an additional 240,900 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Regenxbio by 40.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $37.34 on Friday. Regenxbio has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $55.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a current ratio of 10.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.38.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.99 million. Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 27.84% and a negative net margin of 197.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1855.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Regenxbio will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

