Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOGI. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price target on Logitech International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

In related news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 12,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $759,999.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $268,065.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,548,845.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,941 shares of company stock worth $18,354,799 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at $188,854,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at $184,009,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Logitech International by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,204,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,579,000 after buying an additional 2,513,039 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Logitech International by 650.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,805,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,850 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Logitech International by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,340,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,451,000 after purchasing an additional 712,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $57.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.82 and a 200 day moving average of $45.83. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.04. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $59.90.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $709.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.99 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 15.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Logitech International will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

