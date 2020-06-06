Reviewing Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) and Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA)

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) and Aphria (NYSE:APHA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Chromadex alerts:

21.3% of Chromadex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of Aphria shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Chromadex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Chromadex has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aphria has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Chromadex and Aphria, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chromadex 0 0 3 0 3.00 Aphria 0 2 6 0 2.75

Chromadex presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.72%. Aphria has a consensus price target of $8.21, suggesting a potential upside of 86.95%. Given Aphria’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aphria is more favorable than Chromadex.

Profitability

This table compares Chromadex and Aphria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chromadex -58.73% -132.48% -64.22% Aphria 5.75% -0.30% -0.21%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chromadex and Aphria’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chromadex $46.29 million 6.10 -$32.15 million ($0.52) -8.83 Aphria $179.29 million 6.54 -$12.48 million ($0.11) -39.91

Aphria has higher revenue and earnings than Chromadex. Aphria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chromadex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aphria beats Chromadex on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chromadex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function. It also provides reference standards and fine chemicals to conduct quality control of raw materials and finished products in dietary supplements, cosmetics, food and beverages, and pharmaceutical industries. In addition, the company offers a range of consulting services, including regulatory support, product development, risk management, and litigation support. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through international distributors. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc. produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc. is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Chromadex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chromadex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.