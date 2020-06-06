PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on POL. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of PolyOne in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on PolyOne from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PolyOne in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

POL opened at $28.85 on Friday. PolyOne has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $37.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.82.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. PolyOne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $711.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PolyOne will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.203 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.93%.

In other PolyOne news, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $121,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 109,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,929.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP J Scott Horn purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.81 per share, with a total value of $74,050.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $213,490. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in PolyOne by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,440,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,984,000 after purchasing an additional 15,576 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in PolyOne by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 108,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in PolyOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 235,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after acquiring an additional 25,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 49,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

