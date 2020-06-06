Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) & Novelion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVLNF) Head to Head Survey

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) and Novelion Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:NVLNF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Novus Therapeutics has a beta of 3.19, meaning that its share price is 219% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novelion Therapeutics has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Novus Therapeutics and Novelion Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novus Therapeutics N/A -137.84% -120.10% Novelion Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Novus Therapeutics and Novelion Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novus Therapeutics N/A N/A -$16.01 million ($1.20) -0.44 Novelion Therapeutics $130.43 million 0.11 -$108.33 million N/A N/A

Novus Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Novelion Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Novus Therapeutics and Novelion Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novus Therapeutics 0 2 1 0 2.33 Novelion Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Novus Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $1.95, suggesting a potential upside of 267.92%. Given Novus Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Novus Therapeutics is more favorable than Novelion Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.5% of Novus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of Novelion Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Novus Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Novelion Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Novus Therapeutics beats Novelion Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novus Therapeutics

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is (OP-02), a surfactant-based combination drug product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection). The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. Novus Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Novelion Therapeutics

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for individuals living with rare diseases in the United States, Japan, Brazil, and internationally. Its commercial products include metreleptin, a recombinant analog of human leptin, which is indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy under the MYALEPTA brand name; and lomitapide capsule for the treatment of adult patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia under the JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA brands. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

