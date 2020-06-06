Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY)

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Main First Bank cut shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. AlphaValue lowered Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AFLYY opened at $5.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.90. Air France-KLM has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $12.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

