Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kennametal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kennametal’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on KMT. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Kennametal from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Kennametal from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

KMT opened at $29.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $38.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.88.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.23 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 3.10%. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kennametal by 332.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Kennametal by 33.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Kennametal in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Kennametal by 1,153.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michelle R. Keating sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $218,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $210,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,750 shares of company stock worth $451,080 in the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

