Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kennametal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kennametal’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on KMT. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Kennametal from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Kennametal from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

KMT opened at $29.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $38.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.88.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.23 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 3.10%. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kennametal by 332.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Kennametal by 33.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Kennametal in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Kennametal by 1,153.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michelle R. Keating sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $218,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $210,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,750 shares of company stock worth $451,080 in the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Earnings History and Estimates for Kennametal (NYSE:KMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Air France-KLM
Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Air France-KLM
Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Kennametal Inc.
Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Kennametal Inc.
Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for MAV Beauty Brands Inc
Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for MAV Beauty Brands Inc
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group
Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Uniper Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs Group
Uniper Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report