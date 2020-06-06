Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for MAV Beauty Brands Inc (TSE:MAV)

MAV Beauty Brands Inc (TSE:MAV) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for MAV Beauty Brands in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MAV Beauty Brands’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$40.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$39.81 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MAV. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on MAV Beauty Brands from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on MAV Beauty Brands from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded MAV Beauty Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on MAV Beauty Brands from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

TSE:MAV opened at C$3.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.33. MAV Beauty Brands has a 52-week low of C$1.78 and a 52-week high of C$7.87. The company has a market capitalization of $88.24 million and a PE ratio of 37.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.43.

About MAV Beauty Brands

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company offers hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoos, conditioners, hair styling products, treatments, body wash products, and body and hand lotions under the Marc Anthony True Professional, Renpure, and Cake Beauty brand names.

