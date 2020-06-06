Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SVCBY)

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR alerts:

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 77.94%. The company had revenue of $496.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.84 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR in a report on Monday, April 27th.

OTCMKTS SVCBY opened at $12.67 on Thursday. SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.