Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
TKHVY opened at $19.17 on Thursday. Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $25.79.
Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi Company Profile
See Also: FinTech
Receive News & Ratings for Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.