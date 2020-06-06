Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TKHVY opened at $19.17 on Thursday. Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $25.79.

Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi Company Profile

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi provides air transport and aircraft technical maintenance services in Turkey and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation services; and repair and maintenance, and technical and infrastructure support services related to aviation sector.

See Also: FinTech

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Air France-KLM
Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Air France-KLM
Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Kennametal Inc.
Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Kennametal Inc.
Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for MAV Beauty Brands Inc
Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for MAV Beauty Brands Inc
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group
Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Uniper Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs Group
Uniper Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report