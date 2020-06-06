Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TKHVY opened at $19.17 on Thursday. Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $25.79.

Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi Company Profile

