Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

UNPRF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale upgraded Uniper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Uniper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank raised Uniper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Uniper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UNPRF opened at $30.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.91. Uniper has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $32.78.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

