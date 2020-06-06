Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) had its price target cut by analysts at Scotiabank from $13.50 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 69.58% from the company’s current price.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRZBF opened at $4.72 on Thursday. Transat A.T. has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $12.72.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated tour operator in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries in the Americas and Europe. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

