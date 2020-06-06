Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $10.80, but opened at $11.05. Park Hotels & Resorts shares last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 9,474,500 shares.

Specifically, EVP Jill C. Olander bought 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $43,757.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,863.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. bought 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $976,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 744,943 shares in the company, valued at $9,326,686.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 121,000 shares of company stock worth $1,457,636. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.03.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Park Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 510,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,205,000 after purchasing an additional 65,268 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 423,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 85,218 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 44,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 787,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,371,000 after purchasing an additional 138,995 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

