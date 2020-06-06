Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Jun 6th, 2020

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $193.71, but opened at $188.98. Splunk shares last traded at $181.58, with a volume of 2,051,233 shares.

Specifically, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,919,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 6,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total value of $801,444.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,769,190.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,818 shares of company stock valued at $14,690,467 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Splunk from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.32 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $434.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.60 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. National Pension Service grew its position in Splunk by 0.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 236,306 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,829,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Splunk by 27.3% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Splunk by 0.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,845,224 shares of the software company’s stock worth $611,613,000 after buying an additional 44,910 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 201,445 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,428,000 after purchasing an additional 74,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at $9,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

