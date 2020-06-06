Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $57.00. The stock had previously closed at $41.53, but opened at $38.88. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Eldorado Resorts shares last traded at $41.91, with a volume of 363,239 shares trading hands.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ERI. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $12.50 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $12.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $70.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 166,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 2.80.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($2.37). The business had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.45 million. Eldorado Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI)

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

