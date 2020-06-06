Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $57.00. The stock had previously closed at $41.53, but opened at $38.88. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Eldorado Resorts shares last traded at $41.91, with a volume of 363,239 shares trading hands.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ERI. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $12.50 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $12.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $70.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 166,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 2.80.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($2.37). The business had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.45 million. Eldorado Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI)

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Air France-KLM
Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Air France-KLM
Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Kennametal Inc.
Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Kennametal Inc.
Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for MAV Beauty Brands Inc
Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for MAV Beauty Brands Inc
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group
Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Uniper Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs Group
Uniper Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report