Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) to Buy

Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vectura Group PLC engaged in pharmaceuticals business. The company develops inhaled therapies for the treatment of airways-related diseases. Vectura Group PLC is headquartered in Chippenham, the United Kingdom. “

OTCMKTS VEGPF opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97. Vectura Group has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $1.12.

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

