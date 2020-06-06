VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered VOESTALPINE AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered VOESTALPINE AG/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered VOESTALPINE AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. VOESTALPINE AG/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLPNY opened at $4.45 on Thursday. VOESTALPINE AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.56.

voestalpine AG processes, develops, and manufactures steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings.

