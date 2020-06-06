Adyen (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Adyen (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WZZAF. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Adyen stock opened at $34.73 on Thursday. Adyen has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.43.

