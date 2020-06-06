National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) was downgraded by TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$63.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential downside of 3.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$72.50 to C$58.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, CSFB decreased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$63.35.

Shares of NA opened at C$65.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$38.67 and a 12-month high of C$75.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$55.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$64.10.

In other news, Senior Officer William Bonnell bought 1,000 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$47.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$323,126.46. Also, Director Laurent Ferreira bought 11,000 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$54.25 per share, with a total value of C$596,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$726,950. Insiders purchased 46,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,341,078 over the last 90 days.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

