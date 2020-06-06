Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Given New C$1.15 Price Target at Raymond James

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$1.05 to C$1.15 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on Western Forest Products from C$0.75 to C$0.90 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Western Forest Products from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of Western Forest Products stock opened at C$0.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $318.92 million and a P/E ratio of -4.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.80. Western Forest Products has a 12 month low of C$0.58 and a 12 month high of C$1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.00.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$99.10 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Western Forest Products will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

