Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Given New C$1.15 Price Target at Raymond James

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$1.05 to C$1.15 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.90% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on Western Forest Products from C$0.75 to C$0.90 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Western Forest Products from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.
Shares of Western Forest Products stock opened at C$0.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $318.92 million and a P/E ratio of -4.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.80. Western Forest Products has a 12 month low of C$0.58 and a 12 month high of C$1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.00.
Western Forest Products Company Profile
Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.
