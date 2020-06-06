National Bank Financial Increases Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$35.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$32.50 to C$35.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NPI. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.67.

Shares of TSE NPI opened at C$33.33 on Thursday. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$20.52 and a twelve month high of C$33.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion and a PE ratio of 20.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.73.

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

