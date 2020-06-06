Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) PT Set at C$3.00 by National Bank Financial

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) has been assigned a C$3.00 target price by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 71.43% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sabina Gold & Silver’s FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Shares of SBB stock opened at C$1.75 on Thursday. Sabina Gold & Silver has a 12-month low of C$0.71 and a 12-month high of C$2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.83. The company has a quick ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.68.

In other news, Senior Officer Nicole Raymonde Hoeller sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.23, for a total value of C$30,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$87,657.18.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inletthat covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometeres located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that consists of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

