West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) PT Raised to C$53.00 at Raymond James

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$53.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$61.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$55.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of TSE:WFT opened at C$46.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$36.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.59. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of C$21.60 and a 12-month high of C$66.43. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.56.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber will post 2.7999998 earnings per share for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

