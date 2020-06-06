TRANSAT AT (TSE:TRZ) Price Target Cut to C$8.00

TRANSAT AT (TSE:TRZ) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.98% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of TSE TRZ opened at C$6.35 on Thursday. TRANSAT AT has a 1 year low of C$4.68 and a 1 year high of C$17.00. The firm has a market cap of $255.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.01.

TRANSAT AT (TSE:TRZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$692.80 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that TRANSAT AT will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated tour operator in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 in the Americas and Europe. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

