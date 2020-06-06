Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$3.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 71.43% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Sabina Gold & Silver stock opened at C$1.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.28 million and a PE ratio of -145.83. Sabina Gold & Silver has a 1-year low of C$0.71 and a 1-year high of C$2.28.

In related news, Senior Officer Nicole Raymonde Hoeller sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.23, for a total transaction of C$30,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$87,657.18.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inletthat covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometeres located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that consists of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

