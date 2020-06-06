Raymond James Increases Norbord (TSE:OSB) Price Target to C$36.00

Norbord (TSE:OSB) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$25.50 to C$36.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OSB. CIBC cut their target price on Norbord from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Norbord from C$44.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Norbord from C$44.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, CSFB cut their price target on Norbord from C$28.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of OSB opened at C$29.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.27. Norbord has a 1 year low of C$13.01 and a 1 year high of C$44.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of -105.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.95.

Norbord (TSE:OSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$626.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$639.36 million. Analysts predict that Norbord will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

