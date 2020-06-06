Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) PT Set at C$0.60 by Pi Financial

Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) has been given a C$0.60 price target by investment analysts at Pi Financial in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 71.43% from the company’s current price.

Shares of TSE:TML opened at C$0.35 on Thursday. Treasury Metals has a 12 month low of C$0.15 and a 12 month high of C$0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.26. The firm has a market cap of $47.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29.

Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Treasury Metals will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Treasury Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship asset is the Goliath Gold Project comprising 126 contiguous unpatented mining claims and 23 patented land parcels, as well as 3 mining leases covering approximately 5,049 hectares located near the city of Dryden in north western Ontario.

