Investors Buy Large Volume of Mohawk Industries Call Options (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 896 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 907% compared to the typical volume of 89 call options.

MHK stock opened at $108.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.53. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $56.62 and a 1-year high of $156.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Filip Balcaen bought 52,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.37 per share, with a total value of $5,687,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,770.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 4,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total transaction of $375,298.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 510.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MHK shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Nomura upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.37.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

