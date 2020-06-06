TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Raised to C$24.00

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on T. BMO Capital Markets raised TELUS from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. CIBC lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial set a C$27.50 price objective on TELUS and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank set a C$29.00 target price on TELUS and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. TELUS currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$29.38.

Get TELUS alerts:

TSE:T opened at C$24.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90. TELUS has a one year low of C$18.55 and a one year high of C$27.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.29. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.4587706 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.291 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.70%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.