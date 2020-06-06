Chubb Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 4,267 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 967% compared to the average daily volume of 400 put options.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 9,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.40 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,035.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1,478.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 1,144.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chubb from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.87.

CB opened at $140.67 on Friday. Chubb has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.70. The company has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

