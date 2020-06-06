Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €24.00 Price Target for AXA (EPA:CS)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on AXA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.60 ($26.28) price target on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. AXA has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €23.36 ($27.16).

Get AXA alerts:

EPA CS opened at €20.04 ($23.30) on Wednesday. AXA has a 1-year low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a 1-year high of €27.69 ($32.20). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €15.62 and a 200 day moving average price of €21.66.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.