Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €24.00 Price Target for AXA (EPA:CS)

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on AXA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.60 ($26.28) price target on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. AXA has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €23.36 ($27.16).

EPA CS opened at €20.04 ($23.30) on Wednesday. AXA has a 1-year low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a 1-year high of €27.69 ($32.20). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €15.62 and a 200 day moving average price of €21.66.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Analyst Recommendations for AXA (EPA:CS)

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Chubb Target of Unusually High Options Trading
Chubb Target of Unusually High Options Trading
Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €24.00 Price Target for AXA
Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €24.00 Price Target for AXA
Metro PT Set at €8.00 by Baader Bank
Metro PT Set at €8.00 by Baader Bank
Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Zymeworks
Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Zymeworks
Basf Given a €65.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts
Basf Given a €65.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts
Ceconomy Given a €4.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts
Ceconomy Given a €4.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report