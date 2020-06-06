Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €8.00 by Baader Bank

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been given a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on B4B3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.50 ($13.37) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.80 ($11.40) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.29 ($11.97).

ETR B4B3 opened at €9.28 ($10.79) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.61 million and a PE ratio of -7.84. Metro has a 52 week low of €7.26 ($8.44) and a 52 week high of €14.50 ($16.86). The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 404.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €8.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €11.04.

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

