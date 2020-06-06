Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 5,243 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,170% compared to the average daily volume of 231 call options.

Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $36.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.17. Zymeworks has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $52.75.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.51. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 629.37%. The company had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.78 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZYME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Zymeworks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zymeworks from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zymeworks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Chubb Target of Unusually High Options Trading
Chubb Target of Unusually High Options Trading
Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €24.00 Price Target for AXA
Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €24.00 Price Target for AXA
Metro PT Set at €8.00 by Baader Bank
Metro PT Set at €8.00 by Baader Bank
Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Zymeworks
Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Zymeworks
Basf Given a €65.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts
Basf Given a €65.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts
Ceconomy Given a €4.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts
Ceconomy Given a €4.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report