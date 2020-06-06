Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 5,243 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,170% compared to the average daily volume of 231 call options.

Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $36.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.17. Zymeworks has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $52.75.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.51. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 629.37%. The company had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.78 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZYME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Zymeworks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zymeworks from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zymeworks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.