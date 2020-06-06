Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €65.00 ($75.58) target price by Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BAS. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. HSBC set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €52.88 ($61.49).

ETR BAS opened at €57.43 ($66.78) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is €46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is €55.98. Basf has a 12-month low of €37.36 ($43.44) and a 12-month high of €72.17 ($83.92). The stock has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

