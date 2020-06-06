Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Given a €4.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) has been given a €4.00 ($4.65) price objective by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CEC1. Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.30 ($3.84) price target on Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. HSBC set a €2.00 ($2.33) price target on Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.50 ($4.07) price target on Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Independent Research set a €2.10 ($2.44) price target on Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €2.30 ($2.67) price target on Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €4.07 ($4.74).

Get Ceconomy alerts:

CEC1 stock opened at €3.78 ($4.40) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 million and a PE ratio of 7.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €2.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €3.90. Ceconomy has a twelve month low of €2.16 ($2.51) and a twelve month high of €5.35 ($6.22).

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.