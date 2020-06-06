U.S. Global Jets ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:JETS)

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2020

U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 10,906 call options on the company. This is an increase of 180% compared to the typical volume of 3,895 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the first quarter worth $207,000. DeGreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the first quarter worth $4,339,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000.

JETS opened at $20.09 on Friday. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $32.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.61.

