CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC) Given a €108.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC) has been given a €108.00 ($125.58) price objective by Baader Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s previous close.

CWC has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($115.12) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €113.00 ($131.40) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €99.80 ($116.05).

Get CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA alerts:

Shares of CWC stock opened at €96.00 ($111.63) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $692.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is €91.84 and its 200 day moving average is €96.70. CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €74.10 ($86.16) and a twelve month high of €111.80 ($130.00). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online-Print. The company develops, produces, and supplies photos, photo books, and photo gifts under the CEWE PHOTOBOOK, CEWE CALENDARS, CEWE CARDS, and CEWE WALL ART brands through Internet, retailers, and CEWE PHOTOSTATIONS.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.