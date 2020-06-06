Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €22.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 27.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hugo Boss presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €40.36 ($46.93).

ETR:BOSS opened at €30.40 ($35.35) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.66, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €19.11 ($22.22) and a 1 year high of €59.54 ($69.23). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €24.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €34.84. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

