Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €50.00 by Warburg Research

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €50.00 ($58.14) price target from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 64.47% from the company’s current price.

BOSS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €40.36 ($46.93).

BOSS opened at €30.40 ($35.35) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €24.46 and its 200-day moving average is €34.84. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €19.11 ($22.22) and a 1-year high of €59.54 ($69.23). The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.66. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.94.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

