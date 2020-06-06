DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Borse AG is an exchange organization. Its product and services portfolio covers securities and derivatives trading, clearing, settlement and custody to the provision of market data and the development and operation of electronic trading systems. The company collects, refines, and provides data related to prices and trading revenues, indices, master data and statistics, and macroeconomic data, as well as involves in index development. It also develops, implements, and operates trading and settlement systems; and provides various information technology services. As an international central securities depository it provides global clearing and custody services for the securities industry. In addition, it is responsible for the management, safekeeping and administration of securities deposited. Deutsche Borse AG is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DBOEY. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DBOEY opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.37. DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $17.62.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services) and GSF (Collateral Management), STOXX (Index Business), and Data.

