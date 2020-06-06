Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

LMRK has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit alerts:

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit stock opened at $10.61 on Thursday. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.78. The company has a market capitalization of $270.34 million, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.86 million. Equities analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMRK. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.