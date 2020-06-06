Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MLAB. ValuEngine cut Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.67.

MLAB opened at $249.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 607.90 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.77. Mesa Laboratories has a 12 month low of $181.90 and a 12 month high of $271.46.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $34.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.50 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

